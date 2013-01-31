The Great California Genocide

The ''Great Gold Rush'' was the second stage of the genocide of American Indians that took place in California.

The Spanish started it a 200 years before.

Before they were done with their killing of Indians only around 20,000 out of 300,000 plus were left alive.

Bounties for scalps or for the heads of Indians was common place. No Indian was safe as women and children were slaughtered with no remorse.

The state of California joined in this genocide.

Today, some tribes have vanished, some ended up with less than 25 tribal members.

The Yana, which numbered around 3,000 are gone.

The story of Ishi, the last of his kind is a story of the slaughter of Indians, the courage as they fought back, and finally their extinction as a people.

The romantic version of the California Gold Rush is simply a lie. The Spanish Missionaries Christianity is another lie that was spread far and wide.

