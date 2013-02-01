I created this group to help further the understanding of the First People, our culture, language and things that are important to us. My invitation is to all people of good will. Color does not matter here, only what is in your heart. We do not have to agree on all points and I would expect strong debate among our members. Respect is the keyword, respect for your fellow members, no matter if their opinion differs from yours. We can disagree without being disagreeable.

If you post here, please post items or stories that fit the the outline of the group. All are welcomed and encouraged to seed articles, or write your own article for the group. I respectfully ask that they be seeds or article that are about the indigenous people, not only of Turtle Island, but any where in the world. They can be historical, current, political, etc etc. But in some way that they are about the Indigenous people of the world. If you are not Indigenous please post, if you have questions of native people, customs etc, feel free to ask,all viewpoints are welcome.

To move forward as a person and a country, we must be able to ask the hard questions of each other, Red, White, Black or Yellow, Gakina Awiiya (we are all related)

Waanakiwin (peace)

P.S. I'm new at this group thing and fumbling my way through it. Cut me some slack when I screw up...