This is a very important case for Native people. The Indian Child Welfare Act, (ICWA) has been ignored by the state of South Dakota since it's inception in 1978. There is no penalty for violating the Federal Act.

SCOTUS will be hearing the ''Baby Veronica'' case and the outcome of that will have a huge effect on The First People.

In reading this article you will see how the state of South Dakota has violated this law. To them Indian children are a money making proposition.