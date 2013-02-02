History of the Ojibwe People - Get to Know Us -We Are A Fun Bunch

Since I founded this group, ''The First People'' I thought it would be wise to publish an article on the history of the Ojibwe people.

There are many different spellings of our peoples name. Ojibwe, Ojibwa, Ojibway, Chippewa. In Canada, we are usually called Ojibwe, in the U.S. Chippewa. This is changing, and many in the U.S. now refer to themselves as Ojibwe. Chippewa is the corrupted English translation of Ojibwe. Since the British were unable to pronounce Ojibwe.

There are other names as well. In Canada there are the Saulteurs, Ojibwe that adopted the French Name for us. There are also the Mississaugas and the Oji-Cree.

Together we are the 3rd largest Indian Nation in North American, only the Navajo and Cherokee are larger.

There are appx 220,000 Ojibwe and thousands more that are self identified due to the government idea of an Indian. (I will discuss this in another article)

In our history, unity is the central theme. We are not known as a Warrior type people. That is a mistake that many made. The Ojibwe thought out history lived in independent bands that cover the largest area ever controlled by a Native tribe.(the map in the article will show the area) From the Hudson Bay, across Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana and across the central provinces of Canada.

You could say that we ''Walked softly, but carried a Big Stick''...When the Iroquois pushed north into our territory, the Ojibwe banded together and defeated the the mighty Iroquois Confederacy. Pushing them back from Hudson Bay, they were never again a power in the Hudson Bay. The final battle was named ''The Battle of Skull Mound''. Being excellent with their birch bark canoes, some large enough to carry a dozen Warrrios and all their gear. They used a pinscher movement and trapped the Iroquois in what ended up to be the last battle. That of Skull Mound. The Ojibwe once again moved against a powerful Indian Nation, the Dakota Sioux and drove them from Wisconsin and Northern Minnesota. Along with the Sac and the Fox.

In our history we have fought for and against the French, British and the Americans. During the War of 1812, we joined the British when the American advanced into Canada, intent on taking part of Canada for the U.S. They (Americans) were sounded defeated, and the Battle of Detroit is a classic example of strategy used to defeat an enemy. No land in Canada was lost to the Americans.

During the Civil War the Ojibwe fought on the side of the Union. Company K, of the 1st Michigan Shartshooters, was a company of the Three Fire Nations. Oijbwe, Odawa (Ottowa) and Potawatomi that distinguished themselves at the ''Battle of the Crater'' near Petersburg Va. (this can be goggled, there have been many books written about this battle).

Later in our history, the Pillager Band of Ojibwe, fought and defeated the U.S. 3rd Infantry at ''Sugar Point'' Leech Lake MN. 1898. Which helped change our history.

We are one of the few Indian Nations never to be driven from our homeland, and to this day we retain fishing right to all area's ceded to the U.S. Government. The ''Walleye Wars'' of the 1980 and early 90's was the culmination of this. They were violent encounters, which resulted in a Federal Court siding with the Ojibwe and their fishing rights.

The Ojibwe are very active in Indian Rights movement of the 60's and 70's. The American Indian Movement (AIM) was founded by Dennis Banks, Vernon Bellecourt, and the Pelitier Bros (all Ojibwe) and Russell Means (Lakota). Their activism launched a new area for American Indians that ended at the 2nd Battle of Wounded Knee, 1973. A watershed moment for Native American. (the history of this can be goggled and is highly recommended).

The Ojibwe people are well know as poets, authors and artists. Producting some of the best authors poets and artists today

The ''Woodland'' style of painting came from the Ojibwe and is very popular today.

We are not as well known as the Sioux, Apache, Crow, Cherokee, Navajo and many others. Part of that is due to our very northern location.

The Ojibwe language is alive and well, and because of the immersion schools funded by the Ojibwe the culture and language of the Ojibwe is spreading. Our young people, once again are understanding their place in the world.

PBS, a few years back did a five hour, five part series on the last 500 years of the Ojibwe. It was very well done. It's entitled, ''Wassa Inaabidaa'' (we look in all directions). Well worth watching.

Of course our history goes back well beyond 500 years. The ''Sacred Scrolls of the Midewiwin" written on birch bark, date back well over a thousands years.

It is said that at one time we lived on the East Coast of Canada and the U.S.

The ''Seven Fire Prophecy of the Ojbwe were handed down to us from eight Prophets a thousand years ago, and foretold our history going forward. We are now in the ''Seventh Fire''..Again this is well worth researching.

We are closely related to the Cree, Oji-Cree, Odawa, Potawatomi, Menonmiee and Metis. We are of the Algoquin language group.

Among ourselves we call each other, Anishinaabe (the first or original people) we also used the word Shinnob among ourselves. Our symbol is the Thunderbird. Beside the Creator, the most powerful of the Manitous (spirits).

Enjoy the article. If you have any questions, I will do my best to answer them.

Waanakiwin (peace)