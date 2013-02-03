Métis people of Canada. Pepetikwe chipwa kawacheyn Li Bon Michif (come in and sit with the good Metis)

A group of Indigenous people that are virtually unknown in the the United States.

The Metis people of Canada are recognized by the Canadian Government as a Canadian Aboriginal group.

The history of the Metis is very interesting. French, Scottish and English men married Ojibwe, Cree, Algonquin and Menominee women and speak a language called Michif or Michif/Cree. And is a combination of French, Ojibwe, Cree and Scottish.

They number 400,000 in Canada, and as you can see from the above mixture, they are closely related to the Ojibwe, Cree, Menominee and Algonquin.

If combinded with the Cree, Ojibwe Algonquin and Menonmiee they would number close to a million.

Louis Riel is a major figure among the Metis and Canadian history. He is either a hero or a traitor. He was hung as a traitor.

The Metis fought for their rights against the Canadian government. The Red River Uprising being one of the wars fought.

The song ''Red River Valley'' was written by a Metis women to her white lover at the start of the War.

It remains little changed over the past 150 plus years. A few lines have been removed to be political correct.

The Metis share a reservation with the Ojibwe in North Dakota.

The Metis, Cree, Ojibwe and Menominee were the kings of the fur trade for decades.