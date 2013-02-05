The History of the Ojibwe Dream Catcher - The Orginal Dream Catcher

An excellent history and photos of the ''Dream Catchers''.

First used by the Ojibwe people, there use has spread to many other tribes.

The original Spider Web Dream Catcher used by the Ojibwe is about 3 1/2 inches across and made of red willow. Feathers were added so the parents could see the good dreams slipping down the softness of the feathers to their children.

The Dream Catcher for children is expected to deterioate as the child grew older, and the wood of the Dream Catcher rotted.

Enjoy the history of the original Dream Catcher of the Ojibwe

