Red Jacket Defends Native American Religion to Christian Missionaries

In 1805, Red Jacket spoke to Christian Missionaries that wanted to convert his people, the Seneca, to Christians.

His speech is classic. When he finished the Missionaries refused to shake hands with him, and added that the Indians were like the devil. This, simply because we chose not to be ''converted'' to their religion.

It should be noted that American Indians have never fought a war over religion, nor tried to convert others to our religion. Christians cannot say the same.

