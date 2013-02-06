Newsvine

Kavika

About Articles: 162 Seeds: 410 Comments: 29333 Since: Jul 2010

Red Jacket Defends Native American Religion to Christian Missionaries

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Kavika View Original Article:
Seeded on Wed Feb 6, 2013 12:59 PM
Discuss:

In 1805, Red Jacket spoke to Christian Missionaries that wanted to convert his people, the Seneca, to Christians.

His speech is classic. When he finished the Missionaries refused to shake hands with him, and added  that the Indians were like the devil. This, simply because we chose not to be ''converted'' to their religion.

It should be noted that American Indians have never fought a war over religion, nor tried to convert others to our religion. Christians cannot say the same.

 

Play nice or you'll be deleted.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor