The First Day of Beta and the First Week of ''The First People''

Last night and today have been an experience for me...I established a new group on classic nv, ''The First People'', and than less than a week later beta fell on my head.

You all know that I'm tech impaired. Mrs D helped me survive last night, and for that I thank her. Today, I was completely on my own, and wandered around beta, not sure what I was doing. A lot of things I didn't want to click on, not sure what the result would be. Finally, I just closed my eyes and started clicking on things..This resulted are some interesting results, I found many things that helped me out, but on a couple of occasions I got stuck some where in cyber space. Had to shut down the computer and start all over again.

Than I went and tried to respond to posts on articles that were posted to ''The First People'', what I did find out, was that my spell check does not work, and still doesn't. I was told by some good hearted members to try Chrome or Firefox, of course I ignored them, since I have no idea on how to do that. (Kavika sticking his head in the sand). I recalled that where was a saying that I lived by for years and it was time to put it into action. ''No problem is to big or so scary that you can't run and hide from it''...Yes folks, that is pretty much what I'm doing right now.

I know, the visual of a Great Ojibwe Warrior with his head stuck in the sand, and his azz pointing to the sky is a shock to many of you. Please, know that this is temporary (I think). I will wage war on beta, and will win.

Now, I know that some of you will think that I didn't have my head stuck in the sand, but up my butt. Do I have to remind you that making fun of an Ojibwe Warrior can bring the Weendigo to you! Please think of that before you point your finger at me and laugh.

At times, it's not easy being a Great Ojibwe Warrior. Especially when it comes to dealing with anything tech.

As my favorite four year old grandson said to me when he pooped his pants..."Gampa, it's not easy being four''...I love that kid...

I think that I've graduated to part two of beta, I hope nothing jumps up and bites me in the, you know where.

Now for part two of this post.

We have over 40 members and quite a few, twelve I believe are Native. I feel that this is a great thing, a good mix of Native and non Native. Now folks, this site will fail or succeed on your participation...Please post articles, comments, questions. Also that all articles should be about indigenous people or posts that are questions on something that you want to know about indigenous people. Remember this is all about learning and sharing. We already have some great articles up for your reading and comment pleasure.

Thanks for joining the group and for your participation.

Waanakiwin (peace)