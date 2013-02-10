A soldier recalls the Cherokee Trail of Tears - An Eye Witness Account

On his birthday, December 11th, 1890, Pvt. John Burns wrote his eye witness account of the ''Cherokee Trail of Tears'' in a letter to his children.

Pvt. Burns was a member of 2nd Regiment, 2nd Brigade Mounted Infantry, Cherokee Removal.

President Andrew Jackson signed the ''Indian Removal Act''. It's interesting to note that Jackson's life was saved at the ''Battle of Horse Shoe'' by Chief Junaluska, a Cherokee.

Jackson had decreed that the Indians must be driven west and their lands given to the white man.

In May of 1838, an army of 4,000 regulars and 3,000 volunteers under the command of General Winfield Scott marched into Indian Country and wrote one of the blackest chapters of American history.

It is important to note the the Cherokee were the last removed under this act. In 1831 the Choctaw were the first to be removed, followed by the Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole.

The Cherokee lost 4,000 of their people. The Choctaw between 2,500 and 5,000. Many more by the Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole.

By 1838 46,000 Indian people had been removed from their homeland. 25 million acres were turned over to the white man.