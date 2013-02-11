Why Aren't American Indians and Asians Part of the Vietnam Memorial Statue

I often wondered why the Statue of the three veterans in Washington D.C. honoring the White, Black and Hispanic soldiers from Vietnam, doesn't include, American Indians and Asians.

Did we not fight there? Did we not die there? Did we not get wounded there?

I was there, so were many other Indians. One of my best buddies was a Japanese/Hawaiian who didn't come home.

American Indians have the highest rate of service based on population then any other ethic group.

Billy Walkabout (Cherokee) was thought to be the most decorated American Indian in Vietnam.

His awards included the following.

1. Distinguished Service Cross

2. Five Silver Stars

3. Ten Bronze Stars (five with the valor device)

4. One Army Commendation Medal (with valor device)

5. Six Purple Hearts

Billy walked on, March 7th, 2007 from wounds received in Vietnam.

I'm sure that Billy and other American Indians and Asian vet's would love to see us standing next to our brothers in arms.

I know that I would, and I'm sure that my buddy Ray M. Japanese/Hawaiian, who didn't come home, would be proud to be there as well.

We are Americans too, include us, many of my brothers, Indians, Asians, Alaska Natives, Hawaiian Natives and other indigenous people, Samoan and Chamarro's (Guam) should be represented.

My apologies in advance if I left out a group.

CoH applies.