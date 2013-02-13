Senate Passes Pro-Tribal VAWA Again; SCIA Vice-Chair Barrasso Against - ICTMN.com

The new and improved VAWA made it through the senate, now it's the House of Representatives turn.
Alaska Natives are not covered by this act.
WTH, why are they leaving out Alaska Natives, they deserve the same protection as ALL women.
The new and improved VAWA made it through the senate, now it's the House of Representatives turn.
Alaska Natives are not covered by this act.
WTH, why are they leaving out Alaska Natives, they deserve the same protection as ALL women.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment