Obama Against Alaska Native VAWA Exclusion; Murkowski's Role Examined - ICTMN.com

I seeded an article on VAWA that stated that Alaska Native women would not be covered under the current VAWA that was passed by the Senate and will now go to the house.

I was outraged and stared to investigate if this was true or not.

I found this article by ICTM, dated April, 2012 where a provision was slipped into the bill that the House allowed to die last year, that exempted Alaska Native women from the act.

I seems that provision is in the current act.

If this is true, it's pure crap. Both the Senate and the House should hang their head in shame. The Senator from Alaska, Lisa Murkoski, didn't have much to say.

This is wrong, there is no way to justify them being exempted for VAWA. 

