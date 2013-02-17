Oneida Nation Offers to Pay for New Uniforms of High School That Changed 'Redskins' Name - ICTMN.com

Recently the Washington Professional Football Team has defended it's use of the name ''Redskins''. They fell back on high school teams and coaches saying how much pride it gave them and the honor that it was to the Indians.

Of course they never asked a Indian what they felt. They keep defending the use of a term that is highly offensive to American Indians.

The High School team in this article did the opposite and dropped the name, which seems to put the Washington's team public relations people in a awkward position.

The Oneida nation has offered to purchase new uniforms for the team.