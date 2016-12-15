Oil pipeline spill near Belfield estimated at 176,000 gallons | The Dickinson Press

We constantly hear how safe pipelines are. Actually studies and facts show a different story.

The ''Water Protectors'' at Standing Rock have every right to be concerned about DAPL going under Lake Oahe, which is their water supply and a major spill could affect millions of people down stream from DAPL

Another item to note is that the ''sensors'' didn't alert them of the spill, this is not unusual. Other studies have shown that 20% or less of leaks are detected by sensors.

Most, like this one are discovered by the landowner or employees of the company.