In Trump Era, Native Democrats Desperately Search for Answers - Indian Country Media Network

A good analysis of the Indian view of the election.

Hillary Clinton, IMO made mistakes when it came to the Indian vote and it showed in the turnout of Indian people.

As mentioned in the article, her stance or lack of on DAPL was a major blunder on her part. It was the civil rights issue of our time for Indian people and she fell short.

Her inability, or lack of interest in the Indian vote was very apparent in the lack of personal contact with tribes through out the U.S. Many tribes requested that she meet with them. She did not and in some instances did not even have her campaign return their phone calls.

Bernie Sanders, on the other hand met with numerous tribes, supported our stands of DAPL, and Apache Leap in AZ. He met with and listened to the tribes as did his wife.

Although we are small in number. 6.5 million Indians there are states where we can swing the vote due to the concentration of Indians in that state.

Arizona is one such state. A very red state, it was actually in play as the final results show. Yet in Arizona she fell short with the Indian vote. In one country which in almost 100% Indian she received 5,500 less votes than Obama did in 2012..Yet the Indian population in that county increased by 5% in those four years.

Another area in which the democrats fell short was any support for Indian's running for national office. There were six. Two republicans, Cole and Mark Mullen both held their seats in congress. The republican party strongly supported them with a strong financial backing. The four that were democrat received nothing from the DNC. Only one got a cash infusion at the eleventh hour then it was already to late.

That, my friends is the name of that tune.