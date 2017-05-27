Newsvine

Kavika

About Articles: 163 Seeds: 427 Comments: 29524 Since: Jul 2010

Gallow Used to Execute Dakota 38 Inspiration for Minnesota "Art" Causes Ire - Native News Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Kavika View Original Article: nativenewsonline.net
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 11:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

The hanging took place December 26th the day after Christmas. It was a public event where hundreds showed up to witness the execution.

Two more Dakota were hanged at a later date.

I don't know how anyone could think that this is a piece of art...

 

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor